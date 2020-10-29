Vote: Local, state absentee voting surges

By David Fleet

Editor

As of Wednesday, in Michigan more than 3.1 million citizens had requested absentee ballots and more than 2 million citizens have voted and returned them.

“We are too close to Election Day, and the right to vote is too important, to rely on the Postal Service to deliver absentee ballots on time,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Citizens who already have an absentee ballot should sign the back of the envelope and hand-deliver it to their city or township clerk’s office or ballot drop box as soon as possible. Voters who haven’t yet received their ballot should go to their clerk’s office to request it in person.

They can fill it out, sign the envelope and submit it all in one trip.”

As of Oct. 27, Atlas Township Clerk’s office has issued 2,750 absentee ballots with 2,087 have been returned. A total of 40 percent of all township voters have been issued absentee ballots and 76 percent have been returned. Currently there are 6,804 total voters, up from 6,664 just a couple weeks ago. In 2016 Atlas Township issued 1,006 total absentee ballots, with 98 percent of those were returned.

“We strongly encourage absentee voters to return their ballot to our secure drop box located behind the Atlas Township Hall 7386 Gale Road, Grand Blanc,” said Vick. From 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oct. 31, the township clerk’s office will be open.

In Brandon Township, as of Oct. 28 just over 5,016 absentee ballots were sent out with more than 3,528 returned.

“That is 70 percent returned,” said Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk. “I’m hoping for 85 percent by Saturday.”

Brandon Township Clerk’s office is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday before election. There is also a drop box on the right-hand corner of the building, also on the Clerk’s Office Door. In 2016, 1,821 absentee ballots were sent out and 1,783 or 97.91 percent were returned.

In Groveland Township, as of Oct. 28, 2020 more than 1,800 absent voter ballots have been sent out and over 1,300 have been received.

“That is 72 percent returned,” said Patti Back, Groveland Township clerk. “I’m hoping for 90 percent by Saturday.”

The Groveland Township clerk’s office will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, before the election. There is also a drop box on the right hand corner of the building, as you walk toward the doors to enter. In comparison in 2016, a total of 812 absentee ballots were sent out and 791 or 97 percent were returned.

Absentee ballots must be received by the voter’s city or township clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3 to be counted. Voters may ask immediate family or a member of their household to deliver their ballot for them. With only a week before ballots are due, the Postal Service should be considered a last resort.