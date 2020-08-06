Voters have their say

By David Fleet

Editor

New leadership is on the way.

Two new township supervisors, two treasurers and a clerk will be on the ballot Nov. 3 following some heated races and an election that featured record absentee ballots.

In Atlas Township former township supervisor, Shirley Kautman Jones edged out incumbent Tere Onica for the Republican nomination in the November election with 824 votes (43 percent) to 670 votes (35 percent). Daniel Glomson tallied 152 votes. Kautman-Jones will challenge Democrat Justin D. Folts in November who was unopposed on the ballot.

“Thank you to everyone for their support,” said Kautman Jones, following Tuesday primary. “I will pick up where I left off four in November of 2016. I will keep working aggressively, and strive to provide responsive ambulance transport for our residents. We have to be able to get people transported to a medical facility.

“I will also be looking at internet service in the community,” said Kautman Jones. “With the COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the school this fall and with the people still working at home. If you already have high speed internet, you never give it a second thought. We can have satellite, but when it snows or rains it’s gone. The DSL goes at turtle speed when everyone is on line on the Sundays.”

Kautman-Jones was first elected township supervisor in 2008 defeating incumbent Paul Amman and served until 2016 when she was defeated by Onica.

For Township Clerk incumbent Katherine Vick edged out challenger Angela Grogan. Incumbent Treasurer Ann Marie Moore was unopposed. Incumbent trustees Barry June and Patrick Major won the two GOP nominations for trustee seats over former Atlas Township Fire Chief Fred Forys. There was no Democratic nomination for trustee.

In Groveland Township Incumbent Robert DePalma garnered 678 votes and narrowly edged challenger Kevin Scramlin with 659. Stephanie Nicholson received 95 votes. Current appointed Clerk Patti Back won the GOP nomination over Nichole Tolliver. Theresa Bills defeated incumbent Treasurer Shelly Kidd. Incumbent trustees Jim Christopher and Gina Muzzarelli were the top two GOP candidates, beating out Susan Taylor. None of the seats have a Democratic nomination.

Jayson Rumball was unopposed as the Republican candidate for Brandon Township supervisor, along with Roselyn Blair unopposed for township clerk and Scott Broughton was elected as the GOP candidate for treasurer. None of the seats have a Democratic nomination. For trustees, the top four Republican candidates elected were Kathy Thurman, Dana DePalma, Robert Marshall, and Steven Unruh, beating out candidates Dale Creamer and Brian Lenker. Carrie Middleton will be the sole Democratic candidate for the November election. Heath Zietz has also filed for the November election to run as an independent candidate.