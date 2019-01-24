Walk this way: Friendship Path opens in Goodrich

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- On Jan. 19 about 30 area residents gathered for the opening of the Friendship Path. The new village nature preserve incorporates about





four acres with a trail entrance near the corner of Pontiac and Cemetery streets.

Wendy Ciaramitaro, Village Parks & Recreation chairwoman and village council member presented certificates of thankfulness to Boy Scouts from Goodrich Troop 340 for their projects in the park, and for their dedication to community service. Eagle Scout Gordon Brown provided information on a successful bird house project throughout the park. Scout Cameron Bellamy discussed his outdoor classroom Eagle Scout project, located in the center woodland of the park.

Reid Elementary student Camden Swartz cut the ceremony ribbon and also received recognition for naming the park.

The trail, about 1,800 feet, meanders through woodlands along the Kearsley Creek. The village property was once part of the Pierson Farm, along with another small properties, and includes a variety of lowland and upland with access to the creek. In spite of the frigid temperatures, a nature walk was shared by all through the sheltered lower woodland trail.

The next goal for the park is a staircase to complete the connection of the trail loop within the woodland. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset and is accessed from the village sidewalks.