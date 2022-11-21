Walter Renn

RENN, WALTER A. of Lapeer, Michigan; died on November 19, 2022. He was 67.

Walter was born on April 6, 1955 in Bad Axe, Michigan to the late Adolph and Helene (nee: Moskat) Renn. Walt leaves his loving partner, Cindi Harris, to hold dear his memory. He is survived by one sister, Ruth Zabel; one brother, Gunther (Ann) Kuklinsky; he is also survived by his special niece Gert Lowery; and many other nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by one brother, David Dawson; two sisters, Edeltraud Cranford and Gertrude Bailey. Walter was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marines. He owned and operated Renn Insurance Agency in Ortonville for 42 years with the help of a wonderful staff. He enjoyed being part of the community and serving on the Brandon Twp. Fire Board for many years. His hobbies included; golfing, fishing and playing cards with his crew. Walt will be greatly missed by his colleagues, clients, friends and all the fish that got away. Family will receive friends on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. A celebration of Walt’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery 4200 Belford Road, Holly, Michigan where military honors will be provided by the U.S. Marines Corp. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.