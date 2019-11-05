Walter Toth

Walter B. Toth, of Ortonville, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019 at the age of 96.

He was born in Ironshire, MD on Sept. 5, 1923. He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean War and was retired from General Motors. He was the father of Joe (the late Bev) Toth of Flushing, Sue (Dan) Kowalsky of Grand Blanc, Faye (Mike) Stephens of Osceola, IN; grandfather of 6; great-grandfather of 7; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM Fri. Nov. 8, 2019 at the Dryer Funeral Home, Holly, with Pastor Caleb Combs officiating. Military honors and burial will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service on Friday. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors. www.dryerfuneralhomeholly.com