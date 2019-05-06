Wanda Langolf

LANGOLF, WANDA MADELINE of Marysville, Michigan; died peacefully on May 6, 2019. She was 89. She was born March 17, 1930 in Marysville, Michigan to the late Roy Edward and Leona Agnes (nee: Barry) Prescott. She married John Langolf on June 3, 1950 Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Port Huron, Michigan. He died on November 15, 2018. She is survived by three children, Jean (Bud) Gilbert, Roy (fiancé Lisa DeLeary) Langolf and Kellie (Sam) Bordato; eight grandchildren, Robin Buccellato, Heather (Stephen) Ritter, Stacey (Stephen) Earl, Lindsay (Stephen) Walters, Evan Langolf, Alyssa (Jimi) Plouffe, Nicholas (Cassie) Pontine and Christopher Gilbert; nine great grandchildren, James, Katrina and Karli Buccellato, Matthew Charest, Courtney Seale, Zoe Ritter, Andrew Earl, Roman Plouffe and Aimee Gibbons; one great great granddaughter, Ava Charest; she was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Hamilton and her only sister Rose Marie Hawley. She was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church and member and Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #449, Marysville. She love to crochet, paint ceramics and being with her family and grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1023 Michigan Ave., Marysville, MI 48040. Pastor Gary MacManus, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Marysville Funeral Home 1200 Michigan Ave., Marysville, Michigan. Committal service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Great Lakes National Cemetery 4200 Belford Road, Holly, MI. Memorial contributions may be made Blue Water Hospice www.vnabwh.com. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com