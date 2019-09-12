Waste Management residential services halted in village

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- Waste Management has alerted their customers in the village via letter that they will no longer be servicing Ortonville.

“We are sorry to inform you that we will no longer be able to offer waste removal services in the Village of Ortonville as of Sept. 30, 2019,” the letter read.

The letter stated the reason was that the village passed an amendment to an ordinance that allows solid waste pick-up on Mondays between 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and they are unable to comply. The amendment was approved in July, and had been a topic of discussion with the waste haulers operating in the village and with the village council for a few months at that point. The waste haulers were all given notice to comply by Sept. 1, which was extended to Oct. 1 as Waste Management said they would not be able to comply by Sept. 1. The company had said they wouldn’t be able to comply until Jan. 1.

“Your last day of service will be Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Following this final pick-up, please leave any Waste Management wheeled containers at your curb for removal,” the letter said. “If you prepaid for your Waste Management service, you will receive a refund for the unused portion Please allow 4-6 weeks for the refund to process.

Anyone with any questions can contact Waste Management on their website, WM.com, by email at CustomerService_MIOHIN@wm.com, or by phone at (866) 797-9018.

“We appreciate your patronage and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the letter said.

There are three other waste haulers known in the village, who can be contacted for future services. Community Disposal, 810-336-3000, Advanced Disposal, 248-625-5470, or TNR Disposal, 248-391-2909.