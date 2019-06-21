Wayne Heck

Heck, Wayne Neil of Bossier City, age 81, passed away June 4, 2019.

Born on December 2, 1937, in Auburn Heights, Michigan, to the late Milton and Amelia (nee: Hinski) Heck. He is survived by his wife, Suzan, son Terry (Douglas), daughters Shun-Fong Gao, (Fu-Ken), Shun-Kwei Lin (Chi-Wen), grandchildren Yi-Rao Gao, Zhong-Yu Gao, Erin Huang (Dan), great grandchildren Linda Chen, Christina Chen, Sharianne Huang and Midi Huang, sisters Charlotte (Wayne) Brosseau, Pamela (Mark) Chmielewski and “special son”, Michael Miller. Also survived by nephews Scott, Troy, David and Daniel. He was preceded in death by brother Dale Heck. He married Suzan Chen on December 28, 1959 in Taipei, Taiwan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of a Senior Master Sergeant. Wayne was a graduate of Goodrich High School and Louisiana Tech University. After retiring from the Air Force in 1979, he worked for Siemen and Siemen, Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin and Roberts, JPJ Investments and the Veterans Hospital. Wayne loved food and was known to those close to him as “Big Bird.” He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, football, and the house at Lake Bistineau. Family received friends on Monday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at Aulds Funeral Home, 7849 E. Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA. 71115. Committal services were at 1 p.m. at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, Louisiana, with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home, 3130 Arthur Teague Pkwy, Bossier City, LA 71112.