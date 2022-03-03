‘We can make the world a safer, healthier place,’ NoHaz poster tops in county

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

A Harvey Swanson fourth grade student will have her artwork on posters and flyers Oakland County wide.

Layla Hall, a student in Peggy Miller-Zelinko’s class, won third place in the 2022 Oakland County NoHaz

poster contest. She received a $25 gift card, as did her classroom. Posters were judged on overall impact, effectiveness of conveying message, originality and artistic merit.

“I didn’t think it would do that well,” said Hall. “I guess I just have to believe in myself.”

NoHaz is a program through Oakland County that allows residents to properly dispose of hazardous waste material such as electronics, paint, batteries, motor oil, cleaners and other chemicals.

“I drew a landscape because it reminded me of nature,” said Hall. “And if we stop throwing out harmful stuff, the world would look cleaner.”

Hall is exited and nervous about her artwork being featured throughout the county, especially since she thinks the issue is important.

“I think it’s important to me and should be important because biohazards hurt the Earth,” she said.

The first NoHaz event is on April 30.

To see a full list of events, accepted hazardous waste materials, participating communities and cost, visit nohaz.com