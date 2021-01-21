We need to do our part in stopping the spread

By David Fleet

Editor

On Wednesday, Oakland County Sheriff Office Brandon Township Commander Lt. Greg Glover received the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine to prevent the COVID-19 virus. The second dose will be needed in February.

“When the vaccine was first rolled-out I was a naysayer,” said Glover.

“I was convinced that production of the vaccine was a rush job. However, after speaking to my doctor and a second medical professional I understand now it’s not the case. Development of the vaccine had been ongoing for many years.”

“Also, I recently lost my father to COVID-19 along with other close friends, that pushed me to the front of the line. We are all impacted by the virus and need to do our part in stopping the spread.”

Michigan recently entered a new phase of vaccine distribution, and began offering vaccine to Michiganders age 65 and older; frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff; and pre K-12 educators, support staff, and childcare providers.

Last Monday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that they will grant Governor Whitmer and eight other governors’ request and release the millions of doses of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine currently being held back by the former Trump Administration.

As of press time on Thursday Oakland county residents included in this next phase can visit

www.oaklandcountyvaccine.com to reserve a spot in line for when the county receives enough vaccine doses to begin making appointments.

Genesee County Health Department currently does not have the COVID- 19 vaccine available for public distribution.

According to the web site, there is not enough vaccine for all eligible individuals in Phases 1A and 1B to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. Check back often for updates and available appointments. The appointment schedule will be updated every Monday between 5 and 6 p.m.