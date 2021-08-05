A Brandon Township man was arrested on July 24 for a weapons violation and alcohol related charges.

On July 24, at 3:50 p.m., Brandon deputies responded to the 5000 block of Oakhill Road for a report of a man sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot with either a machine gun or sniper rifle.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Justin Shambarger, who was in his vehicle. There was a black rifle on the dashboard of the vehicle, and he had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of intoxicants. He was placed under arrest.

Shambarger was intoxicated, in possession of open intoxicants, and was preparing to drive away prior to deputy arrival. The rifle was found to be a pellet gun. Shambarger stated he took his pellet gun with him and was searching the area surrounding the parking lot for an unknown person that a neighbor reported to him to be a pedophile.

He was arraigned by Magistrate Raguso of the 52-2 district court on two counts. One count of a weapons violation, carrying a pneumatic weapon with unlawful intent to do harm against another person, a five year felony, and one count of drunk and disorderly, a 90 day misdemeanor.

He was issued a $1,000 personal bond.