Welcome to Atlas Township signs OK’d by Board of Trustees

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp.— On Monday night the board of trustees voted 5-0 to purchase “Welcome to Atlas Township” signs to be placed at five entrances. The 40 inch by 42 inch single face, aluminum signs are from Flint-based Signs by Crannie and cost $6,340. The Genesee County Road Commission will install the signs for a cost of $2,238.

“Due to MDOT regulations there will be no signs along M-15,” said Busch. “MDOT responded and said sign rules are changing and they would not approve any signs until they know.”

The new Atlas Township entrance signs will be at Maple Avenue, Hegel Road, Hill Road, Perry and Baldwin roads. They will be installed during the summer months.