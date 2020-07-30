We’re watching you

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- Security cameras installed in early 2017 are paying off.

In May, the board of trustees OK’d a township building security policy to document individuals with access key cards. The review also included forwarding security camera feeds to sheriff deputies from 10 cameras in the community. The board of trustees voted on April 24, 2017 for Davison-based Pal Burglar for four security cameras at the Atlas Township Hall, two cameras at the Goodrich Library and four at the Atlas Township Fire Department. The cameras cost of $3,487 without a service agreement.

“The insurance companies are offering premium discounts,” said Tere Onica, township supervisor. “It’s a little bit more than what we had anticipated before, but not unreasonable considering the value of our contents and security.”

Onica reported the cameras have helped the deputies solve three recent crimes in the township with footage for evidence.

One incident occurred at M-15 and Hegel Road, another was an assault downtown which included a vehicular attack. The third incident included camera footage that led to the arrest of the bike path flasher. Deputy Lipset was responsible for stopping a vehicle that was identified in the camera footage, snapping a picture of the driver followed by a positive ID from an individual that was flashed on the bike path.

“We have had some negative (response) as to why you need the security cameras,” said Onica. “Here’s your taxpayer dollars at work to keep the crime off the streets in the Village of Goodrich.”