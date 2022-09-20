William ‘Bud’ McCrory

McCRORY, WILLIAM GALE, “BUD”of Hendersonville, NC; died on

September 15, 2022. He was 61.

William was born on August 5, 1961 in Lapeer, Michigan to the late William and Rebecca (nee: Hummer) McCrory.

He is survived by three children, Amber Denton, Brandon McCrory, Justin McCrory; grandson, Gabriel Denton; sisters, Ginny England and Sue McCrory; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Oscendosky. Bud was a self-employed carpenter. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. September 22, 2022 at Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Ben Gonzales, officiating. Interment will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery in Oxford.

Family will receive friends 12:00 noon until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.