William Henry DePlaunty Sr., Age 85 of Oxford. May 10, 2022

Loving husband of the late Yvonne. Dear father of William (Melinda) DePlaunty Jr., George DePlaunty, Michael DePlaunty (Kevin Belanger), Richard (Heidi) DePlaunty, and Elizabeth (John) Hrlic. Survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother of Linda (Larry), Mary Lou (Skipper), and the late Roger.