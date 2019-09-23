Wilma Quandt

QUANDT, WILMA of Goodrich, died September 21, 2019. She was 97.

Born June 30, 1922 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan to the late Jacob and Gertrude (nee: Bock) Reinhardt. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Walter Quandt. She is survived by her four children, Jeffrey (Marsha) Quandt, Suzanne Kage, Lisa (Cliff) Rowley and Walter (Teresa) Quandt; also survived by 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dian Reinhardt; also preceded in death by one daughter, Andrea Lesnoff; two sisters, Virginia Long and Elsie Harms; one brother, Pastor Jake Reinhardt. Wilma will be remembered as the Avon Lady as she sold Avon for 25 years in the Ortonville area. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, The Red Hat Society and Ortonville Women’s Club. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church 5245 Hadley Road, Goodrich. Pastor Kelly Todd, officiating. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com