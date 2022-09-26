By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — Witches are welcome, warlocks are tolerated for the fifth annual 2022 Witches Night Out.

From 3-9 p.m., Oct. 8. grab your broom for the ladies night out style event with a Halloween theme in downtown Ortonville.

“After a hard year for many of our businesses downtown, it’s important to highlight everything Ortonville has to offer,” said Toni Mariucci, event coordinator. “It’s an all around fun event where people can let their hair down and let go of the past few years.”

The event is hosted by the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority, and is free thanks to event sponsors. There will be vendors, food trucks, a Witch Hat contest, a Witch Cackle contest, and much more.

The two ticketed events are Drag Queen Bingo at Old Town Hall, 9-10 p.m., and Cider in the Cellar at 3 p.m. in Old Town Hall. Visit the Witches Night Out Facebook event for the most up-to-date events and plans.

There will also be the Creep Show Carnival at Crossman Park, 3-10 p.m., which includes circus performers from Blue Crow Talent. Mill and South streets will be closed starting at noon for the event, and the hearse parade is scheduled for 4 p.m., weather permitting. Entertainment will be 5-8 p.m. at Old Town Hall.

This event is also adults-only.

“Women welcome, with or without costume,” said Mariucci. “Warlocks tolerated. Kids safely locked away.”

For the most up-to-date information, ticketed event details, and featured businesses and vendors, visit Ortonville DDA on Facebook and check the Witches Night Out event.