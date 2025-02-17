Woman hospitalized after 20 feet fall from Mt. Holly chair lift

By HannahYoung

hyoung@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — Groveland Township Fire Department (GTFD) announced on Feb. 5 that a woman fell 20 feet from a chair lift at Mount Holly Ski Resort off of Dixie Highway.

GTFD responded to the incident. Mount Holly Ski Resort is located at 13536 Dixie Hwy.

The woman was transported as a priority one case with potentially severe traumatic head injuries.

GTFD Chief John Williams did not have an update on the victim’s condition as of Feb. 13.

The circumstances of the incident remain unclear, according to the GTFD. They encouraged people to be aware of potential dangers while enjoying the slopes.

The GTFD thanked Mount Holly Ski Patrol for the “quick response and exceptional care” with the incident.