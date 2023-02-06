Work to begin on Perry Road- Atlas to Grand Blanc Township trail

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — The local trails will be forged in a few new directions.

Last year the ‘Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township committee surveyed the community to determine the future of some new trails in the township. More than 100 responded to the survey and provided committee members feedback on the locations along with the priorities of the trails.

“The committee is very cognizant of the residents and their wishes,” said Paulette Johnson, committee co-chair. “The health and safety of our residents is foremost. The trail has been a grass roots project that residents supported.”

In 2014 The ‘Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township committee formed gathered 358 signed petitions from residents in support of recreational paths in the township.

The committee reported from the survey that trials are necessary to provide a sense of community, increase property values, offer a safe location for outdoor activities, attract young families to the community, and improve the health of residents. Since that time, funding for the project has come from established grant sources such as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

In November 2014 Atlas Township voters OK’d recreational pathways by a vote of 1,664 yes to 1,502 no. The 1/8 mill or $6 per year for a $100,000 home generates $40,000 per year to fund the pathways in the township. That millage was renewed in 2018.

Phase 1, will begin this spring, with the construction of the Iron Belle Trail from Atlas Township to Grand Blanc Township along the south side of Perry Road. The estimated $2 million trail will connect an existing trail on Gale Road, through the Village of Atlas for about two miles west to the township line.

Currently, Consumers Energy will be replacing 100 year old natural gas lines along Perry Road prior to construction.

Phase 2, the final section of the project will be in 2024 and include a bridge over Thread Creek via Mancour Drive then go to the Grand Blanc Middle School. The 10-feet-wide path will require a 14-feet swath with two-feet on each side of the trail.