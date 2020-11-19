By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-For the third year, a day to remember veterans nationwide will be a little closer to home thanks to a group of scouts.

At 10 a.m., Dec. 12 the Ortonville VFW 586 along with Troop 76460 will gather at the Ortonville Cemetery for Wreaths Across Ortonville.

The Troop is collecting funds and wreaths to honor about 560 veterans buried at the Ortonville Cemetery with another 84 in the Seymour Lake Cemetery.

“The cemetery kept the wreaths from last year so more graves will be decorated,” she said. “Last year 175 wreaths were placed at the cemetery.”

Donations are still needed call Lisa Radke (586) 209-7256.