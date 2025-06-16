Writing Rainbow at Brandon Township Public Library

When people find out I’ve written five books, one of the most common questions I get asked is ‘how long have you been writing?’

The response to this is, usually, since I could write. They’re always surprised, but it’s no secret. Anyone who knows me knows how long I’ve been writing and how much I love it. There’s a notion that authors just wake up one day, decide they want to write something, and just write it.

That process, in reality, takes years of practice, and it’s something you can learn just like any other skill. Which is why, every summer, I offer a writing course for teens at the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville.

From 5-6 p.m., Thursdays June 19-July 10, I’ll be leading a practical writing series at the library, Writing Rainbow for Teens. It’s open to ages 12-17, and each week we’ll talk about a different aspect of writing, such as plot outlines, point of view, tense and more. Then, we’ll sit down and each work on our projects, and I’m available for questions and feedback. The program is sponsored by Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance. Participants will receive a new notebook, snacks and water. The theme, Writing Rainbow, is part of the summer reading program theme Color Our World.

While I had many teachers who encouraged my writing academically and professionally, I didn’t have much guidance in creative writing as a young kid and a teen, and I wish I did. I’m self-taught in that regard, and while I love my work and everything I’ve done, I would have improved my work much sooner if I had guidance.

As it was, the only way for me to get better was to practice, and to read everything I could get my hands on. I still read everything I can get my hands on, books, newspapers, cereal boxes, instruction manuals. I’m the designated instruction booklet reader for every new board and card game we play with our friends.

I’ve found a lot of joy in writing and reading throughout my life, and I hope I can help someone else feel that amount of joy with their writing. It’s, unfortunately, a kind of isolating hobby. I spent years alone in my room writing until the early morning hours on my laptop or in my notebooks. It wasn’t something I shared with other people, I kept it to myself as much as possible, even if my friends and family knew I liked writing.

Having a solo activity become social can make you feel a lot less alone. Plus, the only way to publish a book is to be okay with people reading what you wrote. That took me a long time to get comfortable with, and even now, it’s hard to talk about what I’m working on creatively. Many people ask me what my books are about, and suddenly I forget every word I’ve ever written.

Writing can also be incredibly personal and healing. My own therapist, after listening to me complain about all the issues I’d been having that week, looked at me and asked, “Are you writing anything right now?”

I told her no, I’d wanted to, but just hadn’t made it a priority. She told me she’d noticed I feel better when I’m writing something. And she’s correct, I do feel better when I’m writing. It gives me an outlet for anything I’m dealing with.

I hope, through this writing course, I can help and encourage teens to do the same. And I look forward to hearing their ideas and helping them become better writers. Part of being a community member is using my skills to help and support others.

Check out Writing Rainbow at the Brandon Township Public Library, June 19-July 10, open for ages 12-17. Register at brandonlibrary.org or call 248-627-1460.