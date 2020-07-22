You tend to your business, I’ll tend to mine . . .

“Don’s Log, COVID-date 2020-0720. Day 126 of our adventure in the brave new world imposed on us by imperial leaders in Washington, D.C. and Lansing, MI., and exacerbated by far left radicals. At the rate of hysteria and at our current course, our projected destinations are the planets of Anarchy, Socialism and Totalitarianism. Rush, out.”

* * *

Thinking hard (because I can smell wood burning) back to the 1990s, I seem to remember scribbling in a log something about “United we stand. Divided we fall.” And, if I remember correctly it was about political elites pandering farther to the right and farther to the left. I reckon the impetus for this was the rise of Political Correctness and the backlash because of it.

Sad to report, it looks like 30 years later the lily-livered, weak-spined politically corrupt have succeeded. We are divided — more so on the coastal regions of our country, but locally as well.

How many stories have we heard or seen about folks walking into a store and A) yelling and/or belittling folks without a mask, or B) folks without a mask yelling and/or belittling low-wage earning store employees for being asked to wear a mask.

We have “patriots” and self-proclaimed “mask police.” We have become the most judgmental of people, accepting only those who agree with us, while at the same time preaching the acceptance of all ideas and peoples. It’s kinda’ mind boggling and confusing.

Personally, because I am the only person I can control, I wear my mask when I go into stores. Since I’m not a person of scientific brain inclinations (a fancy way of saying, I ain’t too bright), I do not know if it’s protecting me or anybody else. I do know it makes others feel better, so why not. No big whoops. I am still free to have my own thoughts and pursue my happiness as long as it does not infringe on another’s. At the same time, my undies don’t get wadded in a bunch if I see someone without a mask.

I don’t care — if I have my mask, I’m good, right?

* * *

I’ve heard there was a history teacher in the Goodrich schools a few decades ago with the last name of Wolf (or Wolfe) who had a good idea — one that tried to unite all Americans, versus separating us into little groups. So I have heard, students had to research and write up daily, “this day in history” reports. Teacher Wolf (or Wolfe) would randomly pick a student to read their day in history.

If a student started out, “On this day in history an African American . . .” or Irish American, German, Italian, Polish American, he would stop you in mid sentence.

“No, no, no! It’s, ‘on this day in history an American of African descent . . .’ ”

It’s a little thing, but one practice I think would help us all remember we are all Americans first . . . and America, while not perfect, is the best thing to come along in history.

* * *

I’d like to introduce you to my new “super” fan. Wendy messaged The Oxford Leader this past weekend.

Messaged Wendy, “I work in Oakland County and I’m forced to read The Oxford Leader for work. I find it very disturbing. ‘Splish, Splash’ promoting citizens out and about without face masks and without social distancing. Good job promoting carelessness. ‘Concerts in the park canceled after all’ as if there was any chance they weren’t going to be cancelled in the first place. Thanks for making it even more negative than it needed to be with that headline. And then there’s Don Rush. Wow. Just wow Oxford.”

Like I said, “I’d like to introduce you to my new ‘super’ fan,” but I can’t. I get the feeling she ain’t hip to what I am laying down.

Just so you understand what Wendy was referring to: The splish-splash was a headline for a picture page of little people (kids under five or six), having a great time at a local splash park. This was at the later end of the seven or eight day streak of 90 degree weather. It was sunny and it was hot — and the kids were having fun without having masks.

I know I was promoting carelessness, however I seem to remember Big Gretch’s (our Governor) number one exemption to the mask rule thingy being, “Children younger than five years old.” Yup, children younger than five years old don’t have to follow the Michigan mask rules.

* * *

There’s an old Elvis song (and they are all old now, because he died in 1977), titled Clean Up Your Own Backyard. I just googled it and it was released in 1970 and written by Mac Davis. Since I first heard it, it’s always been in my head and I think it makes as much sense now as it did 50 years ago. If you want to actually hear the song, click HERE.

Here’s the first verse and the chorus.

Back porch preacher preaching at me

Acting like he wrote the golden rules.

Shaking his fist and speeching at me Shouting from his soap box like a fool.

Come Sunday morning he’s lying in bed, With his eyes all red, with the wine in his head,

Wishing he was dead when he oughta be

Heading for Sunday school.

Clean up your own backyard

Oh don’t you hand me none of your lines

Clean up your own backyard

You tend to your business, I’ll tend to mine . . .

As you can see it’s basically about hypocrisy . . . and, gee, there’s not much of that going on these days. (Ahem.)

* * *

On a deeee-lightful note. The power was out for a bit Sunday afternoon. It was nice to sit in a lawn chair, outside, listening to the birds and chit-chatting with friends.

