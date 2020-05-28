Youth essential workers honored

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance is thanking the youngest of the essential workers in the community, and doing their part to give back.

“We found between Papa Bella’s, Cook’s Farm Dairy, Bueche’s and A&W that there were 58 students who were working providing food for our community,” said BGYA President Bob McArthur. “Each student was given a thank you card and a $10 gift certificate for either Papa Bella’s or A&W.”

While food services have been deemed essential, the students are not only working but dealing with at-home schooling as well. BGYA wanted to thank the students for all their hard work.

“From the beginning of the shut-down, these students were there providing food services to our community,” said McArthur. “A gift certificate hardly seems sufficient for what was performed when everything was shut down. We at Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance are very proud of the youth in our community. I am not sure where we would have been without these students.”

In addition to rewarding the essential workers, BGYA also provided $750 for gift cards from Bueche’s for families in need to Ortonville Community Emergency Fund, the food pantry at St. Anne that helps provide food for families in the community.