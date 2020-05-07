By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

While the Brandon Groveland Youth Recognition night has been postponed, BGYA is still honoring 168 students with Youth Recognition Awards, including two gold star award winners.

“I am extremely proud of all of the students that have been nominated this year and who have all made a very positive difference in our community,” said Fran Hotchkiss, chairman of the BGYA Youth Recognition Awards. “We hands down have the best group of students, parents and educators in the world. Because of these outstanding people I feel our world is in good hands and we together will continue to make this a better place to live.”

The two gold star award winners are Nick Bradburn and Brianna Powers. Bradburn, a Brandon High School Sophomore, started an organization called project 220, which has the goal of cleaning up the world’s water supply and deleting plastic waste. He is currently working with groups in China, Israel and the US, and is going to start a group at BHS. Powers is a BHS senior who has taken it upon herself to help the environment by helping the survival of bees across the world, selling t-shirts and raising money in other ways to help the cause.

All 168 award winners will still receive their award packets via mail and get a sign in their yards letting the community know they are outstanding members of the community.

Elainah Alvarez

Katie Ault

Jenna Bacheldor

Justin Bacheldor

Alana Beaujean

Liam Blickensdorf

Lydia Bolinger

Madison Bolton

Nick Bradburn

Greyson Brentnall

Nathan Brinker

Isabelle Brown

Gavin Bruynell

Tyler Bruynell

Zy’Leah Burgos

Ian Burke

Leo Butler

Yaretzi Canales

Colin Casto

Rylee Chestnutt

Kacey Chisholm

Steven Clifton

Breanna Cogley

Reese Compau

Zoe Cooney

Matt Crothers

Olivia Cummings

Gavin Deller

Shyanne Dendy

Kayla DePalma

Aubrey DeWyse

Jon Drinkwine

Kelly Drinkwine

Susie Drinkwine

Nikolas Dudek

Samantha Durham

Shawn Dyer

Katie Ellard

Halie Fischer

Devon Fruehan

Kate Funke

Jasmine Garner

Veronica Gdowski

Marissa Geans

Harper Giles

Nicholas Gilliam

Ronnie Gilliand

Dylan Gould

Payton Grant

Tristan Groom

Alexandria Halstead

Logan Halstead

Olivia Hanson

Emilio Hernandez

Hector Hernandez-Garcia

Lyla Hevel

Olivia Hevel

Maddison Heverly

Drew Hickmott

Harper Hogarth

Aaron Houghton

Reid Howerton

Dylan Hubbard

Adrian Irelan

Sarah Kilpela

LylaAnn King

Tessa Kremer

Hannah Kwasnik

Connor LaLone

Dakota Lawrence

Maverick Lawrence

Alex Lee

Gavin Leigh

Amelia Leslie

Lucas Lizon

Dillan Lor-Vue

Gabriella Lucia

Nathan Luttenmoser

Brayton MacQueen

Nathaniel Maffey

Ava Mannino

Brooke Martin

Bryce Martin

Connor Massy

Solana Mayhew

Madeline McChesney

Madie McClauchlin

Abbigal McCombs

Chris McCombs

Meghan McGowen

Madelynn McGraw

Emma Menzies

Jack Miller

Christopher Minor

Madison Minor

Hailey Misener

Stella Montney

Peter Moore

Collin Morris

Riley Morris

Mason Mount

Vivianne Muehlheim

Christian Munoz

Nikolas Munoz

Carolyn Murphy

Brody Naismith

Gavin Naismith

Rori Napper

Natalie Novotny

Joshua Oswald

Brooke Overby

Marin Painter

Olivia Patrick

Austin Perry

Sophia Pierce-DeVita

Miriam Pizziketti

Anna Polerecky

Roselyn Pool

Brianna Powers

Kain Quintanilla

Abigayle Radke

Van Radke

Jude Reed

Emma Reeves

Jhonne Reneaud

Karma Reynolds

Ella Rizzo

Emily Roper

Mary Roque

Aiden Samko

Elena Samko

Bella Schell

Jacqueline Schell

Sam Schell

Sophia Schram

Jaqueline Serrano-Parra

Rylee Setzer

Noah Sheldon

Isabelle Sheridan

Beonika Shultz

Elizabeth Sizeland

Charlotte Skopek

Rachel Skufca

William Smith

Izzy Sowles

Sophia Sowles

Nathan Starr

Cole Steele

Keira Strange

Brittany Swift

Jessica Swift

Shamaya Tatnall

Cassia Taylor

Dayten Thompson

Caleb Thwing

Paige Thwing

Aubrie Tolonen

Sophia Vasquez

Lexton Vue

Lysa Vue

Joslynn Waatti

Madilynn Waatti

Kuper Watson

Ella Werner

Katelyn Wheatcroft

Olicia Wills

Emma Wilson

Sydney Wrighton