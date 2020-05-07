By Shelby Stewart
Staff Writer
While the Brandon Groveland Youth Recognition night has been postponed, BGYA is still honoring 168 students with Youth Recognition Awards, including two gold star award winners.
“I am extremely proud of all of the students that have been nominated this year and who have all made a very positive difference in our community,” said Fran Hotchkiss, chairman of the BGYA Youth Recognition Awards. “We hands down have the best group of students, parents and educators in the world. Because of these outstanding people I feel our world is in good hands and we together will continue to make this a better place to live.”
The two gold star award winners are Nick Bradburn and Brianna Powers. Bradburn, a Brandon High School Sophomore, started an organization called project 220, which has the goal of cleaning up the world’s water supply and deleting plastic waste. He is currently working with groups in China, Israel and the US, and is going to start a group at BHS. Powers is a BHS senior who has taken it upon herself to help the environment by helping the survival of bees across the world, selling t-shirts and raising money in other ways to help the cause.
All 168 award winners will still receive their award packets via mail and get a sign in their yards letting the community know they are outstanding members of the community.
Elainah Alvarez
Katie Ault
Jenna Bacheldor
Justin Bacheldor
Alana Beaujean
Liam Blickensdorf
Lydia Bolinger
Madison Bolton
Nick Bradburn
Greyson Brentnall
Nathan Brinker
Isabelle Brown
Gavin Bruynell
Tyler Bruynell
Zy’Leah Burgos
Ian Burke
Leo Butler
Yaretzi Canales
Colin Casto
Rylee Chestnutt
Kacey Chisholm
Steven Clifton
Breanna Cogley
Reese Compau
Zoe Cooney
Matt Crothers
Olivia Cummings
Gavin Deller
Shyanne Dendy
Kayla DePalma
Aubrey DeWyse
Jon Drinkwine
Kelly Drinkwine
Susie Drinkwine
Nikolas Dudek
Samantha Durham
Shawn Dyer
Katie Ellard
Halie Fischer
Devon Fruehan
Kate Funke
Jasmine Garner
Veronica Gdowski
Marissa Geans
Harper Giles
Nicholas Gilliam
Ronnie Gilliand
Dylan Gould
Payton Grant
Tristan Groom
Alexandria Halstead
Logan Halstead
Olivia Hanson
Emilio Hernandez
Hector Hernandez-Garcia
Lyla Hevel
Olivia Hevel
Maddison Heverly
Drew Hickmott
Harper Hogarth
Aaron Houghton
Reid Howerton
Dylan Hubbard
Adrian Irelan
Sarah Kilpela
LylaAnn King
Tessa Kremer
Hannah Kwasnik
Connor LaLone
Dakota Lawrence
Maverick Lawrence
Alex Lee
Gavin Leigh
Amelia Leslie
Lucas Lizon
Dillan Lor-Vue
Gabriella Lucia
Nathan Luttenmoser
Brayton MacQueen
Nathaniel Maffey
Ava Mannino
Brooke Martin
Bryce Martin
Connor Massy
Solana Mayhew
Madeline McChesney
Madie McClauchlin
Abbigal McCombs
Chris McCombs
Meghan McGowen
Madelynn McGraw
Emma Menzies
Jack Miller
Christopher Minor
Madison Minor
Hailey Misener
Stella Montney
Peter Moore
Collin Morris
Riley Morris
Mason Mount
Vivianne Muehlheim
Christian Munoz
Nikolas Munoz
Carolyn Murphy
Brody Naismith
Gavin Naismith
Rori Napper
Natalie Novotny
Joshua Oswald
Brooke Overby
Marin Painter
Olivia Patrick
Austin Perry
Sophia Pierce-DeVita
Miriam Pizziketti
Anna Polerecky
Roselyn Pool
Brianna Powers
Kain Quintanilla
Abigayle Radke
Van Radke
Jude Reed
Emma Reeves
Jhonne Reneaud
Karma Reynolds
Ella Rizzo
Emily Roper
Mary Roque
Aiden Samko
Elena Samko
Bella Schell
Jacqueline Schell
Sam Schell
Sophia Schram
Jaqueline Serrano-Parra
Rylee Setzer
Noah Sheldon
Isabelle Sheridan
Beonika Shultz
Elizabeth Sizeland
Charlotte Skopek
Rachel Skufca
William Smith
Izzy Sowles
Sophia Sowles
Nathan Starr
Cole Steele
Keira Strange
Brittany Swift
Jessica Swift
Shamaya Tatnall
Cassia Taylor
Dayten Thompson
Caleb Thwing
Paige Thwing
Aubrie Tolonen
Sophia Vasquez
Lexton Vue
Lysa Vue
Joslynn Waatti
Madilynn Waatti
Kuper Watson
Ella Werner
Katelyn Wheatcroft
Olicia Wills
Emma Wilson
Sydney Wrighton