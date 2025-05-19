ZBA postpones Rite Aid decision, heads to PC

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp.— On May 13 the Groveland Township Zoning Board of Appeals voted 5-0 to postpone and refer a proposal to the Planning Commission for three variances including setback, lighting and landscaping at 10 S. Ortonville Road.

The building is the former Rite-Aid structure at the southwest corner of M-15 and Grange Hall Road. The request is to redevelop the old Rite Aid building into a service center (gas station) with retail, a drive-thru window, and restaurants.

The Tuesday night hearing, drew about 45 individuals expressed opinions regarding the application and the possible impact on the community. In addition, the deliberations could also be complicated since a portion of the property is also in the Village of Ortonville.

No date for a planning commission hearing has been set.

Rite Aid has been in the Ortonville community for decades.

In 2005, officials for Macomb County based Aarmax Corporation confirmed the ground-breaking for a new Rite Aid building at 10 S. Ortonville Road. The new store replaced the Rite Aid then at 22 N. Ortonville where the Dollar Tree is today. The new design was one of only five nationwide to include G&C vitamins, drive through pharmacy, and a then new 1 hour photo machine.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy in October 2023, citing under-performing stores. It struggled over recent years amid opioid lawsuits. In 2022, it settled for up to $30 million after its pharmacies were accused of contributing to an oversupply of prescription opioids.

The Ortonville Rite pharmacy closed on Aug. 7, 2024 and the store closed at a later time.