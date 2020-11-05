Zube named Coach of the Year

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Blackhawk Head Football Coach Brad Zube stellar resume features a 37-12 record in five years, five consecutive playoff appearances and a recent top 9 AP state high school ranking.

Zube’s peers recently recognized his accomplishments by naming him— 2020 Flint Metro League Stars Division Coach of the Year.

“The Coach of the Year is just a reflection of my coaching staff and how hard those guys work,” said Zube, selected unanimously following a vote from division coaches from Goodrich, Corunna, Lake Fenton, Owosso and Clio. “I’m nowhere without the staff. It’s also a reflection on how hard the boys play and how much we really care about each other. That’s how it happens—individual awards are built on team success.”

The Blackhawks were crowned Flint Metro League 2020 Stars Division Champions with a perfect 5-0 record.

“This year is a special team who played a lot of football together,” said Zube. “They all care about each other, they fit very well as a team. We have a way to do things, we believe in our blue print and winning is a by product of doing the process. We have a coaching staff that’s worked together coupled with tough kids makes a good blend. Coach of the year is nice, but we want to keep winning, its only going to get harder as the playoffs continue.”

In seven games this season the Blackhawks are averaging 191 yard in the air and 191 yards on the ground.

In the Blackhawks 2019 won the Flint Metro League co champions with an 8-1 season.

Zube is in his 11th year as a high school football head coach and 25th season overall following stints at Pontiac High School and Stoney Creek High School.