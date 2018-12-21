David Wayne Westerby

WESTERBY, DAVID WAYNE of Mio formerly of Ortonville. Died December 20, 2018. He was 60. Born December 26, 1957 in Flint, Michigan to Ivan and Elaine (nee: Vanderwerp) West erby. He is survived by two daughters, Lauren (Kevin) O’Neill and Hannah (Kaden Hyvonen) Westerby; mother Elaine (Ronald Sutton and family)Westerby; fiancé Yolanda Santoya; three brothers, Vaughn (Pam) Westerby, Ed (Gina) Westerby and Darrell (Jeni) Westerby; four nieces and nephews, Blake, Troy, Taylor (Matt Eckert) and Jill (Mike Gonzales) Westerby; his toy poodle Ivan. David retired from GM Grand Blanc and was member of UAW #1292. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Ortonville United Methodist Church, 93 Church St., Ortonville. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville and after 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Davison High School Athletic Department. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com