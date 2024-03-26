Charles (Charlie, Chuck) Leon Rowland

Charles L. Rowland, aged 62 years, passed away on Thursday night March 21, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida, following an illness. He was known to family and friends as Charlie or Chuck.

Born September 12, 1961, in Detroit, Charlie graduated from Brandon High School in Ortonville, Michigan in 1980. He worked in Automotive Engineering design for many years, later branching out to other fields such as boats, large farming and mining equipment, and much more. These contract positions took him to different parts of the country for periods of time, but he settled in Florida.

Charlie made friends everywhere with his jovial personality and outgoing ways. He liked old Westerns, horror and monster movies, reading science fiction, exploring back roads, and his cat Mina. Charlie’s humor, quick wit, and impersonations always brought smiles and laughs. He had a great love of music, from The Beatles to heavy metal to The Grateful Dead, and attended lots of concerts. Charlie had recently retired and was looking forward to staying in Florida where he could enjoy the beach. His enthusiasm, laughter, and sense of fun will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar, and mother, Grace. He is survived by his three sisters, Deborah, Cheryl, and DiAnna, a niece and nephew, and the usual assortment of extended family.

No funeral is planned.