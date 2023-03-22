Jerry Hardin

HARDIN, JERRY BRUCE. of Attica, Michigan, died March 18, 2023. He was 65.

Jerry was born October 1, 1957 in Pontiac, Michigan to J.C. and Doris Jean (nee: Bussell) Hardin. He is survived by his father J.C. Hardin; one son, Jeremy (Marisa Mcilvaine) Hardin; two daughters, Ashley (Chris) Cogar and Felicia Hardin; eleven grandchildren, Maddison, Jayden, Tinley, Justin, Logan, Bridget, Jordon, Preston, Izaiah, Izaac and Autumn; one brother, Bryan (Sherri Stratton) Hardin and one nephew, Ryan Hardin. He was also, survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Hardin and one uncle, Mac Hardin. Jerry retired from GM and then went into a career of building MRI mobile machines. He had a passion for motorcycle racing. Jerry was a professional dirt bike and ice racer. He will be deeply missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene 2840 Airport Road, Waterford, Michigan 48329. Pastor Dan Wine, officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com