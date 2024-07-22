School Board member appointed

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — During the special meeting on July 10, the Brandon Board of Education appointed Jody Hall to the vacant position on the board. The position was previously held by Lisa Kavalhuna, who resigned from the board of education in June.

Hall was sworn in on July 15. She has lived in Brandon since 2005, and she and her husband live on Bald Eagle Lake. Her youngest son is a sophomore at Brandon High School.

“I think education, especially public education, is very important in our society and so I want to be part of improving the system for everyone so they have an opportunity to get an excellent education and better themselves,” she said.

Hall is currently an attorney and works for Oakland County to negotiate contracts and real estate issues for the county. The term she was appointed to expires on Dec. 31, 2024, but she has already filed to run for the position on the November general election ballot.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the other school board members and working towards making the Brandon School District world-class,” she said.