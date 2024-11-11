School Nurse Pilot program navigates student health

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — A new school pilot program is bringing good health right to the classroom.

On Oct. 28, Jennifer Walrath, school nurse manager presented the framework of the Nurse Pilot project to the Goodrich School Board. The project is funded by the U.S. The Department of Education grants through the Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD).

Walrath, a U of M-Flint nursing school graduate, worked in Inpatient pediatric and Pediatric pulmonology clinic care at Mott Children’s Hospital Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, started in January to create support for the existing school nurses in the region as well support for new school nurses when they are hired into the program.

School Nurses support students who have any number of health concerns including chronic health conditions, concussions, injuries, diabetes, life-threatening allergies, asthma, and oral health issues.

“The goal is to create a network for school nurses,” said Walrath. “Our patients are students and we are kind of on an island regarding the medical portion. Having shoulder to shoulder support (between school nurses) is important.”

The school nurse works together with teams to address behaviors, attendance, and academic achievement. In addition they coordinate care to remove health barriers to learning & school attendance.

On Sept. 30 Goodrich introduced Robin Rees as the new district nurse.

Rees has a long background as a school nurse and has served as a Registered Nurse for more than 30 years and served in Holly and West Bloomfield as a school nurse prior to Goodrich. She also served as a paramedic at Northern Michigan Hospital, Petoskey and at Children’s Hospital.

A good number of nurses, like Rees, have been hired since the program started about three years ago said, Walrath.

Currently in the region of Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer school districts, and ISD there are about 57 school nurses. Michigan is currently last in the nation with school nurses. In 2012 there were about 200 school nurses, by 2020 there were about 700. Currently there are about 900 statewide.

“The goal is to create a school nurse program within K-12 of Genesee County which is sustainable and scalable,” she said. “It’s more than Band Aids and ice packs, school nurses seek more complex health needs of students. We are always looking for patterns and provide an opportunity to communicate with parents and staff.”

School nurses seek trends not only with health issues but also absenteeism, she said.

“There a lot of new diagnosis conditions found by a school nurse where some of those symptoms have not yet created enough of an impact at home. When we can notice the symptoms ahead of time we can have the student checked out and catch it before it is in crisis.”

“Healthy kids turn into healthy adults and have higher academic achievement, she said. “The gift that keeps on giving.”

Currently in most schools they don’t have a nurse there all the time, rather a district nurse is available moving between buildings, she said.

“When a nurse is in one building, a secretary is in another building handling students,” she said. “As a result district nurses can provide staff training that is safe and legal. There’s going to be sick and injured kids. The district nurse is also going to be available to do an assessment. Often this will prevent calling a parent who may be at work.”

The value impact for every dollar spent on having a school nurse the community as a whole saves $2.20. It also takes into account family losses in wages, taking care of sick kids.

“School nurses are also part of threat assessment and crisis preparedness,” she said. “We have been able to think through those plans now.”

“As school nurses we are also mandated reports, which means if we are suspicious of child abuse then we don’t let that go,” she said. “The child safety is number one.”

Dr. Elliott Attisha,is the senior fellow for health with Attendance Works and school health consultant with Detroit Parent Network.

“School nurses are vital members of a child’s care team, especially for students with chronic health conditions. They serve as the bridge between the school, family and healthcare provider to ensure student health needs are coordinated throughout the school day.”