Doris Hardin

HARDIN, DORIS JEAN, age 85 of Ortonville, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022.

She was born on May 19, 1936 in Pontiac to the late Melvin and Gertrude Bussell. Doris was a faithful member of Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene since 1996. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, putt-putt, golfing, and she especially loved to attend her son’s motorcycle races. Doris is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, J.C. Hardin; sons: Jerry Hardin and Bryan Hardin; grandchildren: Jeremy Hardin, Ashely (Chris) Cogar, Felicia Hardin, and Ryan Hardin; great grandchildren: Logan, Bridget, Jordan, Madison, Jayden, Preston, Isaiah, Isaac, and Autumn; sisters: Naurine Hottis and Lola Rosser, and several nieces and nephews. As were her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene at a later date.