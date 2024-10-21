OCEF Thanksgiving donations begin

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is ramping up their Thanksgiving food collection for 2024.

This year, OCEF will be helping approximately 90 families for the holidays, and donations are needed by Nov. 14 for the Thanksgiving distribution.

Donations are accepted at St. Anne Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South Street, and at Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road. The bin inside Bueche’s is located near the entrance, and there is also a locked box at the service counter where Bueche’s gift cards and monetary donations can be dropped off. Paypal and credit card donations can also be made via oceffoodpantry.org.

From 9 a.m. to noon, on Nov. 2, Neil and Robin Loughlin will be at Bueche’s Food World to collect donations with their Studebaker truck.

If anyone would like to help with the Thanksgiving sort on Nov 17 at 2:30 p.m., contact Robin Loughlin, 248-892-2762 or ocef@churchofstanne.org.

Items requested for donation for OCEF

•Boxed/bagged mashed potato mixes

•Boxed Au Grauten/scalloped potatoes

•Boxed/bagged rice side dishes

•Fruit cocktail

•Pie filling (apple/cherry)

•Canned pumpkin

•Boxed pie crusts

•Canned vegetables

•Muffin/quick bread mix

•Boxed stuffing mix

•Boxed dinner mixes

(Hamburger Helper)

•Cereal

•Oatmeal

•Canned pasta

•Brownie mix

•Pudding

•Spam

•Mac and cheese

•Canned yams

•Canned cranberry sauce

•Evaporated milk

•Cream of mushroom soup

•Boxed or canned broth

•Gravy

•Egg noodles

•Elbow noodles

•Dish soap

•Corned beef hash

•Toilet paper

•Peanut butter and jelly

•Cake mix and frosting

•Jell-o

•$25 Bueches gift cards