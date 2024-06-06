Frank Ludwig

LUDWIG, FRANK RALPH, age 63, of Ortonville, passed away May 25, 2024. He was born on March 22, 1961, in Goodrich, Michigan, son of the late Guenter and Margarete Ludwig (nee Knipp). Dear brother of Ernie (Jane) Ludwig and the late Wolfgang Ludwig.

Proud uncle of Amber (Jeff) Ludwig, Kurt (Mary) Ludwig, Eric Ludwig and the late Emilie Ludwig; Also, great uncle of Lauren

Ludwig. Frank worked as Service manager in auto industry for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports, tinkering with classic cars and dog sitting for his nephew dog,

Dewy. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to the VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME of Ortonville. Memorial donations in Frank’s name may be made to Christ Lutheran Church; 5245 Hadley Road, Goodrich,Mich. 48438. Kindly keep Frank and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence to the family, please visit; www.villagefh.com