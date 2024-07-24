Public Notice: Groveland Township

NOTICE OF ELECTION

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

OAKLAND COUNTY,

MICHIGAN

August 6 th , 2024

PRIMARY ELECTION

To the qualified electors of Groveland Township:

Notice is hereby given that a primary election will be held in Groveland Township on Tuesday, August

6,2024. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.at the following locations:

Precinct 1 Groveland Township Office Building, 4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI

Precinct 2 Fire Station 1, 14645 Dixie Hwy, Holly, MI

Precinct 3 Fire Station 2, 3085 Grange Hall Rd, Ortonville, MI

Please take notice that the qualified electors of Groveland Township will be voting on:

 Partisan Offices: United States Senator, Representative in Congress, Representative in State

Legislature, County Executive, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk and Register of Deeds,

Treasurer, Water Resources Commissioner, County Commissioner, Township Supervisor,

Township Clerk, Township Treasurer, Township Trustees, and Delegates to the County Convention

 Nonpartisan Ballot Items: Judge of the 6 th Circuit Court and Groveland Township Fire Millage

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Groveland Township Offices located at 4695 Grange

Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442. Sample ballots can also be found at www.mi.gov/vote.

EARLY VOTING:

Voters now have the right to vote in-person at the Groveland Township Office Building, 4695 Grange Hall

Rd, Holly, MI, for nine (9) consecutive days prior to Election Day, beginning Saturday, July 27, 2024 and

ending Sunday, August 4, 2024. Hours for Early Voting are from 8am-4pm with the exception of

Wednesday, July 31, where Early Voting will occur between the hours of 10am-6pm.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS:

Absent voter ballots for the Presidential Primary Election are available. The deadline for obtaining absent

voter ballots to be mailed via first class mail is Friday, August 2, 2024, at 5:00pm. Election Day registrants

may obtain and vote an absent voter ballot in-person in the Clerk’s Office. Electors who vote by absent

voter ballot have the option to submit their ballot for tabulation during Early Voting.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format

and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by

contacting the township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters

needing disability accommodations.

Posted by Jenell Keller, Groveland Township Clerk