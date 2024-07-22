Jerry Provost

PROVOST, Jerry A. age 86 of Grand Blanc, formerly of Ortonville, passed away peacefully with his family by side on July 18, 2024. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jerry’s life will be held Sunday, August 25 from 2 – 6 PM at Goodrich Country Club. He will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to Goodrich Country Club, Goodrich United Methodist Church or Charity of one’s choice.

Jerry was born on February 4, 1938 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Chester Arthur and Lois Fay (Chittenden) Provost. He served our country with the United States Navy and worked, and retired, as a production worker in the printing industry. He married Nancy J. Ellis on April 28, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan and they have cherished 62 years of marriage. Jerry was an avid golfer and a member of the Goodrich County Club for 52 years. He was a devoted member of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge #339, Ortonville Eastern Star #286 and also attended Goodrich United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Laura Provost of Port Charlotte, FL and Mark Provost of Waterford; brother-in-law, Melvin Mercier of Clarkston; sister-in-law, Virginia Ellis (Richard) Palmer of Monroe, Ohio; also surviving are nieces, nephews and many friends. Mr. Provost was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judith Mercier; brother, Richard Provost.

