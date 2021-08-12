Shirley Jean Merrick

Shirley Jean Merrick of Lapeer, Michigan, died August 9,2021.
She was 72.
Shirley was born October 24,1948 in Goodrich, Michigan to the late Walter and Mary (nee: Russell) Ellman. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Hardin; one grandson, Ryan Hardin; two step-children, Quinton Merrick and Camay (Jim) Alderson; four step-grandchildren, Travis Sztumerski, Samantha (Steven) Stepek, Logan and Autum Merrick; one sister, Linda (Jim) Burke; her dear friend, Nancy Walker Johnson; she was preceded in death by her husband, Trevor Merrick; her twin sister, Sharon Mahoney and one brother, Eugene Ellman. Shirley was a 1967 graduate of Brandon High School. A member of Christ Lutheran Church-Hadley. Shirley especially loved to garden.
Funeral service will be l:00 p.m. Monday, August 15,2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan.
Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Pastor Kelly Todd, officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Assn. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

