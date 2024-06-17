Henry Wietecha

WIETECHA, HENRY JOSEPH of Ortonville, Michigan: died on June 13, 2024. He was 93. Henry was born March 19, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Michael and Mabel (nee: Rollf) Wietecha. He married the former Diane J. Weindling on February 2, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane Wietecha; four children, Marilyn (Manfred) Haring, Deborah (Dana) Robinson, Ronald (Sandra) Wietecha and Robert Wietecha; five grandchildren, Joshua (Cassi) Haring, Noah (Kaitlin) Haring, Adam (Katy) Haring, Andrew (Alicia) Haring and Nicole (Travis) Blackledge; ten great grandchildren, Ryli, Bryce, Brylee, Parker, Mason, Anderson, Audrina, Lyndon, Avery and Tommy; one sister, Henrietta Rutkowski. As a young man Henry attended College of Arts and Crafts where he met his wife, Diane. They recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. Henry served in the U.S. Army-Korea. He was thrilled to be able to take the “Honor Flight” to Washington DC while in Naples. He retired as a Process Engineer in 1993 from General Motors. He loved to take the cruise ships out to sea while living in Naples, Florida. He and Diane went on many cruises with friends and family. A celebration of Henry’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2024 at Great Lakes National Cemetery 4200 Belford Road, Holly, Michigan with military honors provided by U.S. Army. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the DAV. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com