Diane Marie Burleson of Ortonville; June 2, 2017 Age 62; born November 25, 1954 in Flint Michigan. Daughter of Richard Burleson (Judy) and Louise Bryant (Dale); mother of Brian Swayne (Allison) and Chad Swayne (Danielle); grandmother of McKenna, Ashton, Grayson, Kayla, Samuel and Clara; sister of Richard A. Burleson II (Leslie); also survived by her companion and care giver David Smotherman. Diane graduated from Brandon High School in 1972. A memorial celebration of Diane’s life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at the home of David Smotherman, 1787 South Sashabaw Road, Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com

Visitation:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford

Funeral Service:

1 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford