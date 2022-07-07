A beacon again: South Fox Island Light Station

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— Lorinda Maki is a lighthouse fanatic.

So when an opportunity arose to help preserve one of more than 200 Michigan Lighthouses Lorinda and husband Eric were onboard.

Literally.

So in the summer of 2016, Lorinda answered an advertisement in ‘Lighthouse Digest’ for camper-keepers. Their mission included traversing about 20 miles of choppy Lake Michigan from Northport to the south tip of South Fox Island and the lighthouse station. Once on the island the Goodrich couple were assigned the task of helping restore the seven buildings that comprise the lighthouse station.

“It’s very unique and magical island,” said Maki. “It takes a special type of person to be a lighthouse keeper on a remote island alone in Lake Michigan.”

For almost a century the remote Lake Michigan island was home to a key maritime navigational feature that marked reefs and for commercial shipping traffic.

The couple became just the second camper-keepers on South Fox Island Light Station constructed in 1867. The state owned property includes 115 acres and includes the original tower, fog signal, oil house, workshop/boat house, 104-feet steel tower, and a two story assistant keepers quarters. In 1959 the last crew vacated the light station and in 1968 the automatic light system was shut down.

“I recall the first time we stepped foot on the island in 2016 and met the first camper-keeper couple we were replacing,” she said. “They wanted campers because we could not go in the buildings at that time. It had been closed for more than 60 years and many of the buildings needed to air-out first.”

There was no electricity, the only water source was Lake Michigan which needed to be filtered. The keepers stayed in a tent at night, recalled Maki.

“After three nights of storms that first year we moved into one of the old buildings along with mice,” she said. Lots of mice. One night a mouse scurried across Eric’s face.”

We were alone, she said.

“I was excited but apprehensive, there was limited cell phone coverage. We just worked all day on projects at the light station. No one was coming to get us, there’s no way off the island.”

The lighthouse was in rough shape, lead paint was all over, roofs and buildings were dilapidated due to more than 150 years of horrific Lake Michigan storms.

Since Maki’s first trip others return each year and donate time and funds for the project.

“Each lighthouse has a story to tell,” said Maki. “They are unique, they are designed differently and all have an important purpose. I’m intrigued by the people that lived and worked out there, who made lighthouses while keeping their life.”

Over the years the South Fox Light Station project has progressed.

The lighthouse has been whitewashed, new windows have been installed, lead paint has been removed, and the lighthouse is livable.

At 6-8 p.m., July 14 the South Fox Light Station will be designated on the National Register of Historic Places, at Peterson Park, Northport.

When completed the South Fox Light Station will be a working station.

“Visitors to the island will be able to go into the buildings and experience what life was like for the keepers,” she said.