Area Scouts respond to bankruptcy, issues

By David Fleet

Editor

Jerry Warner refers to dining on “scout food.”

“Pancakes cooked in a frying pan over an open fire—burned to a crisp on the outside, raw on the inside,” said Warner, a Goodrich Boy Scout leader for more than 20 years who has participated in a countless campouts along with a host of other activities.

For more than 110 years scouts and leaders like Warner have been a part of the American landscape—in homes, schools and churches.

“Scouting still fills a big space for our youth today— it teaches values and a lot is learned that is important when they are adults. However, while I’m totally aghast at the harm caused by some involved with scouting, I’m just as sickened by the cover up that followed.”

Warners’ reaction was sparked on Feb. 18 when the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) delivered a message to scouts and leaders nationwide explaining they had filed for Chapter 11 bank bankruptcy. The reason was to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue to carry out Scouting’s mission for years to come.

Jim Turley, National Chair, Ellie Morrison National Commissioner and Roger Mosby President and CEO of the Boy Scouts of America addressed scouts nationwide. “We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to abuse innocent children and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting,” wrote the scout leaders. “We believe victims, we support them, we provide counseling by a provider of their choice, and we encourage them to come forward. We believe that all victims should receive our support and compensation – and we have taken decisive action to make that possible. Our plan is to use this Chapter 11 process to create a trust that would provide equitable compensation to these individuals.”

Warner, with sons Bryan and Philip earning the rank of Eagle Scout, said Goodrich Troop 340 was very careful to follow the scout’s guidelines.

“We could never be alone with scouts,” he said. “It was always two-deep leadership, even at summer camp, we always had to have two leaders to one scout always. They (perpetrators) were obviously not abiding by the rules of leadership. They were not paying attention.”

Scouting will change added Warner, who served 32 as a teacher in the Brandon School district and five years as BHS assistant principal.

“Scouts are now under a magnifying glass in all aspects,” he said.

Jeff Hanft, has been an area scout leader for more than 20 years.

“It’s unfortunate this happens in scouting,” said Hanft, currently an assistant scout master for Ortonville Troop 139. “For our local scouts we will continue to do what we always do, host camp-outs, pinewood derbies and summer camps. We still meet every week at the Ortonville Old Town Hall, coordinate flag retirement ceremonies throughout the year and are proud of the Eagle Scout projects completed every year.”

Hanft says that locally there are mandatory youth protection training and background checks for all volunteers and staff.

“Many of the cases that prompted the issues were more than 30 years ago,” he said.

Hanft emphasizes the importance of scouting in communities for youth today more than ever.

“Scouts are interacting with each other (face to face), along with scouts from other cities, and schools,” he said. “It’s a friendly way for youth to get to know each other. It also allows youth to get outside since it’s often difficult to get them away from the electronics today. The camaraderie they develop especially on service is project is excellent. Many of the skills they gain will be used later in life.”

Since 2008, Hanft along with other scout leaders have organized the annual Boonie Hike at Big Fish Lake. In 2019 more than 19 Boy Scout troops and nine Cub Packs participated in two days of traipsing throughout the wooded area of Brandon and Hadley townships.

“The hikes are just way more fun when there’s more scouts,” said Hanft. “Anytime we can get these kids outside, around a campfire, carrying a backpack and finding their way on some muddy trail miles from a road it becomes a sense of accomplishment.”

Troops from Capac, Clarkston, Croswell, Davisburg, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, Waterford and Yale attended. Several communities have more than one troop.

Michael J. Thorp, is also an active scout leader. Thorp is an Eagle Scout and Vice President of the new statewide, Michigan Crossroads Council of the Boy Scouts. He spent 18 years as a member of the Goodrich Board of Education, serving as President and Vice President, He also is a founder of the council’s program that provides Scouting to differently-abled children. In 1997, 2003, 2005 and 2010, he served as a national program chair at the National Boy Scout Jamboree.

“National (scouts) declared bankruptcy—most of the cased happened 35 years ago,” said Thorp. “Others covered it up. I’m not defending them, but I’ve been a scout for more than 55 years and we never saw anything like they reported.”

Michigan Crossroads Council has their own camps, he said.

“We are like a franchise, with our own charter and buy the program from the national (scouts)—they are separate,” he said. “They are making up for leaders that did not do what was right 40 years ago. Our goal is to not cover up, or just get by, rather to serve and protect the kids. We have a great program that protect children. No youth is ever alone. There are two leaders with scouts always—it’s two deep.”