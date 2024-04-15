Atlas Township PC meeting shifts to Goodrich Middle School cafeteria

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — At 7 p.m., April 17, the Atlas Township Planning Commission will hold their meeting at the Goodrich Middle School cafeteria, 7480 South Gale Road.

The change in venue is due to the expected interest in the planning commission consideration to rezone a parcel of land at 11280 Hegel Road from Residential Agricultural District to the Special Housing District. The request on behalf of My Brothers Keeper, is to use the 6,500 square feet home set on 10 acres for multi-family/veteran’s transitional housing.

If the request to rezone is approved, the applicant would have to come back with a site plan for approval.

My Brothers Keeper intends to operate a 10 bedroom home for veterans discharged from medical facilities. They will provide supportive services and therapies for up to 180 days to prepare the resident to move to another setting. The current Residential Agriculture does not allow for 10 unrelated adults to reside in one dwelling.