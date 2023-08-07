By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — From July 24-26, about 50 youth attended the annual B&D Basketball Camp at Goodrich High School.

The camp was started by David Barns in 2004, and is now run by his father and Hall of Fame Goodrich Varsity Basketball Coach Gary Barns. The camp is to teach basketball fundamentals to third-sixth grade students, and is offered for free.

This year Andrew Patrick, who played for Goodrich High School from 2007-2010 where he scored 1,000 points and went on to Concordia University where he also scored 1,000 points assisted in the coaching of the camp.

Andrew and David where close friends, they were like brothers, said Coach Barns.

“It’s about the David’s Faith and Hope for Life foundation, it’s more than just a basketball camp,” he said.

“Many of my ex-coaches and former players assisted in the camp,” said Barns. “They did an outstanding job taking care of the kids that attended. We appreciate all the support over the years. Their support keeps the original blueprint of teaching basketball fundamentals.”

David Barns was diagnosed with paranasal squamous cell carcinoma, a rare type of sinus cancer, in March of 2011. David died at the age of 30 on Nov. 4, 2012. His family wanted to carry on his legacy, and formed the David’s Faith and Hope for Life foundation in March of 2013.