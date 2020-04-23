Beverly Joyce Frescura

FRESCURA, BEVERLY JOYCE of Goodrich, Michigan; died April 22, 2020. She was 80. She was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania on December 16, 1939 to the late John A. and Sadie A. (Riggs) Bauer. She married William C. Frescura on January 9, 1959 in East Detroit, Michigan. She is survived by her husband; one son, William (Kim) Frescura, Jr.; one daughter, Connie (Greg) McParland; one brother, John (Marjorie) Bauer; six grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Kasey, Adam, Katlyn and Megan; 7 great grandchildren, Brantley, Thomas, Jacob, Colton, Logan, Ethan and Wyatt. A private funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday. Family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. To leave a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com