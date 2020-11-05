Business finds new life in village storefront

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville-It’s been more than two years since long time village business Thompson’s Hardware, 30 South St. closed it’s doors. Last month, the historic village building is home again local commerce.

Following extensive renovations, Provider Claims Management, LLC—a full service medical billing company, owned and operated by Joe and Julie Tysick, moved into the structure.

“Transitioning the old Thompson Hardware has been a two year journey thus far,” said Julie Tysick. “We look forward to continuing our work with Oakland County and the village to bring rentable retail space to downtown Ortonville.”

PCM has been in business for 22 years with 17 of those years in the village. The company bill for services providedin the office or hospital setting by physicians. PCM specialties include internal medicine, hematology/oncology, chiropractic, dematology, infectious disease, cardiology and vascular medicine.

“We enjoy being part of the Ortonville community and greatly appreciate the support,” said Tysick.

Tysick recognized the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority, Matt Jenkis, DDA director, Courtney McClerren, Ortonville Village President Tonja Brice, Architect Jeff Zielke and builder Todd Hotchkiss for their efforts in the project.