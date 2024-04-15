Construction begins on MSP detachment/fire station

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp. — Construction began this month after more than a year delay of a new Groveland Township Fire Station One/Michigan State Police detachment.

The core of the communities municipal services, will be located on the site of a former gravel pit on township property in the 7000 block of Grange Hall Road just east of I-75.

Plans for the 14,400 square feet single story building with 7,610 square feet for the fire department and 6,720 feet for the Michigan State Police have been ongoing for the past few years. The MSP section will include holding cells, an armory, and a shared training\conference. The fire department will include a garage for eight vehicles including ladder truck and EMS units, along with office space. A copy of the plans are available at the township hall.

Three bids were submitted for the new facility of which local businessman Barry Bass was awarded the contract.

At a cost of $2.9 million, the new township Fire Station One and MSP detachment was approved following consultation with MSP leadership in Lansing.

In December 2022 the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to approve the sale of the old Fire Station One/MSP facility, 14645 Dixie Highway. The old facility will remain active until the new building is completed later this year.

The sale price was $1.5 million submitted by Bass, who said he has no immediate plans for the property, however, the traffic flow along with the adjacent HollyOaks ORV Park will be utilized in the business.

The proceeds of the sale along with some of the American Recovery Act funds and township infrastructure money will be used to cover the balance for the new building. There will be no debt on the new building.