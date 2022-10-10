Despite Covid, remote learning, student test scores tops in county

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— It was an unprecedented time in education.

Millions of students nationwide were sent home to learn remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The long-term impact remains a point of debate and discussion as some of those students are now completing their studies.

One of the many indicators of student achievement and post-Covid-19 impact will be the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) taken by juniors each spring.

The Goodrich Class of 2023 recent stellar accomplishment on the test is notable.

The Class of 2023, who were freshmen when the lock-downs started, scored 650 in English, second highest of 21 Genesee County Schools and 430 in math, the very top score. The average combined score for Genesee County was 720, compared to an average score of 1,080 for Goodrich.

“This group of students were freshmen when the Covid (lock-downs) hit,” said Mike Baszler, high school principal. “All the credit goes to these students along with many teachers, that put the time in to reach this achievement. To take a silver lining out of Covid, they learned to adapt and adjust in a challenging climate more than we could ever imagine. And still did very well.”

GHS Senior Jack Foreback, was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Foreback, who scored 1,520/1,600 on the PSAT/NMSQT was just one of 34,000 Commended Students nationwide recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

In addition to Foreback, the top performers at Goodrich High School also include Lilyn Mi, Luke Martilla, William Garrard, Caden Kolanowski, Owen Deciechi, Conner Rhodes, Jadon Urogdy, Owen Popilek, Logan Durant and Luca Folden.

Due to Covid, Goodrich along with other schools closed March 13, 2020. They came back in full session with masks in the Fall 2020 and offered remote learning.

“I did not like remote learning but I had to do it,” said Foreback. “It was just get through it, one question at a time. At the start (of the lock-downs) it was harder then got a little easier, still you never really got used to remote. In-person was much better. However, it taught me to do something out of my comfort zone, although it was more difficult. Honestly, I did not want to learn off a Zoom call at 7 a.m.”

Jenny Uhl, Goodrich High School counselor, said the Class of 2023, has been very cohesive from the beginning.

“They are a very bright group and hard workers,” said Uhl. “Doing well was very important to them. While this (test) is just one measure, students can determine what trajectory they are on. It’s also about work ethic and perseverance when things don’t go as planned. We have many students here that will work hard for a goal, they just need to stay with it to see the payoff. That’s what this class is due to Covid.”