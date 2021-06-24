Fencing OK’d for Atlas Cemetery

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-On Monday night the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to seek bids for parameter fencing of the Atlas Cemetery. The front section of fencing will be decorative or black wrought iron while the remainder of the fencing will be a standard cyclone style.

“There’s been a lot of activities in the back of the cemetery,” said Shirley Kautman Jones, township supervisor. “The fence will help us establish and make a clear definition of where property lines really end.”

The historical cemetery dating back more than 250 years, is located on a .69 acre tract of land just behind the Atlas Baptist Church, 6396 S. Gale Road, near the intersection of Gale and Perry roads in Atlas. Many of the stones are missing or dilapidated due to age. The fence is needed to help preserve the area. A survey of the cemetery was recently completed and the fence will secure the area.

Currently there is no established access point for the easement.

On May 17 the township board of trustees agreed to move forward on the establishment of a permanent easement for access to the cemetery. The church in front of the cemetery is currently listed for sale.