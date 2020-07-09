Fireworks rekindle near garage

By David Fleet

Editor

At 9:31 p.m., July 4, Brandon Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Tonda Dr.

Brandon Fire Chief David Kwapis reported that at approximately 6:30 p.m., fireworks had been ignited and the spent boxes were placed next to the garage in an outside trash receptacle. Within the next few hours the fireworks reignited and a resident at the home noticed fire coming from the receptacle. The fire and dowsed with a garden hose. Some damage to the garage siding was sustained by the fire. There were no injuries and mutual aid was requested, however, later canceled.

“The ordinance that allows the use of fireworks in the township and statewide during the Fourth of July has now past,” said Kwapis. “The fireworks are done—so no more. However, we’ve had about two weeks since any significant rain in southeastern Michigan and right now it’s very dry. Please, during these dry times make sure campfires are out completely and are attended when they are burining. Grass fires start very quickly and can easily spread to other homes and woodlots.”