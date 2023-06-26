First responders urge firework safety during holiday weekend

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — While fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July, however, the bright flashes and loud bangs, that often stress animals and some humans as well, sparks a whole set of concerns for public safety personnel.

Billy Starr, Brandon Fire Department Captain/Medic and Fire Prevention Coordinator, has seen his share of issues during the early July celebration.

“First responders will have different focuses though, many deputies will be focused on noise complaints, firefighters on fires, and EMS agencies on taking care of the fireworks injuries,” said Starr.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, firework injuries jumped 25 percent this time of year resulting in emergency rooms swelling with minor burns to loss of life.

Starr, a veteran firefighter and medic, confirms the uptick in fireworks related injuries along with grass and brush fires.

Starr along with other firefighters suggest some safety tips: Children should not be allowed to light fireworks and always be supervised with sparklers, sparklers burn at over 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit; only buy professionally made fireworks labeled for consumer use; keep a bucket of water or hose nearby; do not try to re-ignite failed fireworks; pick a safe place with consideration to buildings, dry grass, and wooded areas and be courteous and sober.

“Whether you are a connoisseur of fireworks or a critic of their use, it is important to remember that there are state and local laws that govern their use,” said Starr. “Keep in mind, it’s the consumer’s responsibility to know and follow all associated laws and ordinances, as well as the penalties associated.”

Remember local fireworks are only allowed between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m., June 29- July 4; only allowed on private property, no public places such as schools, streets, parks, etc. and it’s illegal to use if the user is under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

“Have a great Fourth of July celebration,” said Starr. The Brandon Fire Department wishes you a safe and joyous holiday.”